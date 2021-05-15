Left Menu

Maha: 'Tantrik' among 2 held for gathering at house; 25 fined

Police have arrested a tantrik and one more person after conducting a raid at a house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, where people had gathered in large numbers in anticipation of getting cured, officials said on Saturday.The raid was conducted on Friday noon at the house located in Satkor village of Vikramgad tehsil, they said.Police said they collected a fine of Rs 12,500 from 25 persons, who had assembled there, for not wearing face-masks.Based on a tip-off, the district rural police raided the house and found that some superstitious practices were on there.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 15-05-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 09:52 IST
Maha: 'Tantrik' among 2 held for gathering at house; 25 fined

Police have arrested a 'tantrik' and one more person after conducting a raid at a house in Palghar district of Maharashtra, where people had gathered in large numbers in anticipation of getting cured, officials said on Saturday.

The raid was conducted on Friday noon at the house located in Satkor village of Vikramgad tehsil, they said.

Police said they collected a fine of Rs 12,500 from 25 persons, who had assembled there, for not wearing face-masks.

''Based on a tip-off, the district rural police raided the house and found that some superstitious practices were on there. Around 50 people, including women, were present at the spot,'' an official said.

Those present at the house were found violating the COVID-19 regulations as they neither maintained social distancing nor wore masks, police said.

During the raid, several people escaped from the spot, but police managed to nab 27 persons, including the 'tantrik' and the owner of the house. The duo was later arrested.

People from places including Bhiwandi, Manor, Saphala, Wada, Murbad and Vikramgad had assembled at the house.

Authorities conducted rapid antigen test on 27 people, which revealed that they were not infected.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Super Animal Royale, Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse coming to Stadia

Google on Friday confirmed that two new games will be coming soon to the Stadia store. These include - Pixile Studios Super Animal Royale and WayForwards Shantae and the Pirates Curse.The Super Animal Royale will be free for all Stadia play...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Golf-Mickelson accepts special exemption to play in U.S. OpenPhil Mickelson said on Friday he accepted a special exemption from the United States Golf Association USGA to play in next mon...

Former speaker of Iran's parliament registers to run in next month's presidential election

The former speaker of Irans parliament, Ali Larijani, registered on Saturday to run in next months presidential election, hoping to secure backing from moderates and hardliners. The registration of Larijani, a former nuclear negotiator and ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.For deep-diving elephant seals, it takes lots of work to stay fatFor elephant seals - one of the most distinctive of the 33 species that comprise the worlds seal family - it is hard work...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021