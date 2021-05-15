Left Menu

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting on COVID-19 situation, vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the country's COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 12:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meeting via video conference. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting on the country's COVID-19 situation and the ongoing vaccination drive. Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister also chaired a meeting to review the availability and supply of oxygen and medicines in the wake of the surge of COVID-19 cases in the country.

He was briefed that the government is actively monitoring the supply of drugs being used in the management of COVID-19 as well as Mucormycosis. A PMO release said the ministers updated the Prime Minister that they are in regular touch with the manufacturers to enhance production and extend all kinds of help needed. India is currently in the midst of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive. According to the union health ministry on Friday, the cumulative number of doses administered in the country stands at 18,04,29,261.

A total of 3,25,071 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 42,55,362 across 32 States/UTs have been administered since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive. Several state governments and opposition parties have been demanding an increase in the production of vaccines by sharing formulas with other capable companies for manufacturing.

As many as 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry The number of total cases stands at 2,43,72,907, including 2,04,32,898 recoveries, 2,66,207 deaths, and 36,73,802 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

