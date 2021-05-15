3 killed, 2 injured as car falls from bridge in Odisha

Three persons were killed and two others injured when a car in which they were travelling fell down from a bridge on the National Highway 16 near Balasore in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

Five persons were travelling in the vehicle from Baripada in neighbouring Mayurbhanj district to Bhubaneswar when at about 3 am in the morning the driver lost control of the car and it fell down from the bridge, the police said.

Balasore industrial police reached the accident spot and sent the five persons to Balasore headquarter hospital where doctors declared three of them brought dead.

The deceased persons are Rabindra Sahu, Santosh Panda both from Takatpur area in Baripada and Debasis Panda from Kuamara area.

A case has been registered in the Industrial Area police station near Balasore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)