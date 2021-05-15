Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests 15 people, lodges 17 FIRs over posters critical of PM Modi

As of now, investigation is underway to ascertain as to on whose behalf these posters were being put up at various places across the city and accordingly further action will be taken in the matter. Giving details, police said three FIRs were registered in northeast Delhi and two persons were arrested from there.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:06 IST
Delhi Police has registered 17 FIRs and arrested 15 people for allegedly pasting posters critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the vaccination drive against COVID-19, officials said on Saturday.

The posters reading ''Modiji humare bachon ki vaccine videsh kyu bhej diya (PM why did you send vaccines of our children to foreign countries?)'' were pasted in several parts of the city, they said.

On Thursday, police received information about the posters following which senior officers of the districts were alerted. And based on further complaints, as many as 17 FIRs were registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections including section 3 of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act across various districts of the Delhi Police, the officials said.

A senior police officer said, ''More FIRs are likely to be registered if further complaints are received in this regard. As of now, investigation is underway to ascertain as to on whose behalf these posters were being put up at various places across the city and accordingly further action will be taken in the matter.'' Giving details, police said three FIRs were registered in northeast Delhi and two persons were arrested from there. Three FIRs were registered in west and another three FIRs in outer Delhi, they added.

Two FIRs were registered in Central part of the city and four persons were arrested. Two FIRs were registered in Rohini and two persons were arrested, while one FIR was registered in east Delhi and four persons arrested. One FIR was registered in Dwarka and two persons were arrested, police said.

One FIR was registered in north Delhi and one person was arrested. He claimed that he was given Rs 500 to paste these posters, they said. Another case was registered in Shahadra wherein police have recovered the CCTV footage of the incident and are trying to nab the person involved in the act, police added.

