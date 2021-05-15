Left Menu

Goondas Act for hoarding Remdesivir, says TN CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-05-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 13:53 IST
Goondas Act for hoarding Remdesivir, says TN CM

Hoarding of Remdesivir, a drug used in the treatment of Covid-19 patients, and selling oxygen cylinders at exorbitant rates will attract police action under the stringent Goondas Act in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Saturday.

The CM's direction to the police comes in the wake of arrest of a number of persons for allegedly selling Remdesivir vials in the black market at inflated prices amid a surge in demand for the life-saving oxygen.

Stalin said that while the public have accepted the ''bitter pill'' of lockdown despite the curbs affecting their livelihood and have extended cooperation to save lives, at the same time, some ''anti-social elements'' were hoarding the drug and selling it in the black market, he said in a statement.

''Similarly, complaints are being received that at some places oxygen cylinders are being sold at high rates.

Indulging in such acts during a pandemic is a severe crime,'' Stalin added.

''I have directed to the police department to take stringent action under the Goondas Act against those who hoard Remdesivir and sell oxygen cylinders at inflated price,'' the CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections. ...

Uttarakhand: Rise in hill districts' share in COVID-related deaths matter of concern, says SDCF President

President of Social Development for Communities Foundation SDCF Anoop Nautiyal on Saturday said that it is a matter of concern that the share of nine hill districts in COVID-related deaths in the state is on the rise. It is a matter of conc...

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts: PM Modi.

States be encouraged to report COVID numbers transparently without any pressure of high tally showing adversely on their efforts PM Modi....

Fintech startup BankSathi raises USD 200K seed funding round from Angel Investors

New Delhi India, May 15 ANINewsVoir Founded in January 2020 by Jitendra Dhaka, Sandeep Choudhary and Ex-Banker Himanshu Pujari, Delhi based startup will use these funds for product development, team building and executing marketing and grow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021