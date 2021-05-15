Dr. Latha Rajendran - The Foster Daughter of Dr. MGR and her Son Dr. Kumar Rajendran Handed Over Rs. 10 Lakhs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Shri. M.K. Stalin for TN CM's Public Relief Fund

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Dr.Latha Rajendran, foster daughter of Late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Dr. M.G. Ramachandran and Founder - Secretary of Dr. MGR Home and Higher Secondary School for the Speech and Hearing Impaired along with Dr. Kumar Rajendran, President of the Archery Association of Tamil Nadu met the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Mr. M.K. Stalin and presented a cheque for Rs. 10,00,000 (Rs. Ten Lakhs) towards the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund. Dr.Latha Rajendran and Dr. Kumar Rajendran manage the Dr. MGR Janaki College for Arts and Science for Women in Adyar, Chennai and are involved in various social service organisations which are working towards the rehabilitation of Differently - Abled persons in Tamil Nadu. It is to be recalled that Shri. M.K. Stalin had earlier called for contributions for the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund to provide facilities to treat the persons affected with COVID-19. Image: Dr.Latha Rajendran and Dr. Kumar Rajendran handed over Rs. 10 Lakhs to TN CM Shri. M.K. Stalin for TN CM’s Public Relief Fund PWR PWR

