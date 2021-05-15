Left Menu

MHA extends recommendation deadline for various medals till June 30

In the view of raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the last date of submission for recommendations of various medals, including Gallantry and President's medal.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 14:13 IST
MHA extends recommendation deadline for various medals till June 30
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the view of raging COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has extended the last date of submission for recommendations of various medals, including Gallantry and President's medal. These medals are given to officers and personnel of various security forces for their courage and valour shown in the line of duty.

In a letter, the MHA said: "Now, in view of the pandemic, it has been decided that last date for online submission of recommendations for the President's Police Medal Award for distinguished service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service given on the occasion of Independence Day has been extended up to June 30." Recommendations received after June 30 will not be considered by the Ministry.

Similarly, in another letter, the MHA said that in view of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of recommendations for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in investigation' has been also extended up to June 30. As many as 3,26,098 new COVID-19 cases, 3,53,299 discharges and 3,890 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, as per Union Health Ministry.

The number of total cases stands at 2,43,72,907, including 2,04,32,898 recoveries, 2,66,207 deaths, and 36,73,802 active cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Digest for domestic stories for week May 8 - May 14, 2021

Saturday New Delhi India and the European Union EU on Saturday announced their decision to resume negotiations for a balanced and comprehensive trade agreement after a gap of eight years and unveiled an ambitious connectivity partnership, d...

Dolby Vision gaming on Xbox Series X|S rolling out to Insiders

Microsoft is rolling out Dolby Vision gaming support on the Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles for testers who are a part of the Xbox Insider Alpha ring, the company announced on Friday.Get ready to transform your gaming experience ...

India's daily COVID-19 deaths near 4,000 as police sent to halt dumping of bodies

India reported on Saturday its smallest daily increase in coronavirus infections in nearly three weeks, but deaths stayed near the 4,000-mark as the World Health Organisation warned that the second year of the pandemic could be worse than t...

Taiwan tightens curbs after surge in domestic COVID-19 cases

Taiwan raised its coronavirus alert level on Saturday in the capital, Taipei, and the surrounding city, bringing curbs for a period of two weeks that will shut many venues and restrict gatherings in the wake of 180 new domestic infections. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021