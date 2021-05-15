Left Menu

Plea in Delhi HC to ensure all COVID-19 tests are conducted by NABL accredited, ICMR approved and registered pathological labs

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate direction to the respondents for ensuring that all pathological tests pertaining to COVID-19 must be conducted by NABL accredited, ICMR approved and registered pathological labs as the labs of NCT of Delhi are not conforming to the Directions/Orders of the Supreme Court.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 14:35 IST
A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking an immediate direction to the respondents for ensuring that all pathological tests pertaining to COVID-19 must be conducted by NABL accredited, ICMR approved and registered pathological labs as the labs of NCT of Delhi are not conforming to the Directions/Orders of the Supreme Court. The petition filed by Bejon Kumar Misra through advocate Shashak Deo Sudhi, Bijender P Kumar and Dinesh Dakoria also sought to direct the respondent to ensure the collection of diagnostic samples for COVID-19 including other diagnostic samples by the qualified lab technicians for the health and safety of the patients.

It also sought to issue an immediate direction for prosecuting the culprits for the offences under section 302 (murder) of IPC who are involved in generating false and fake diagnostic report for COVID-19. The petitioner said the innocent patients are being wrongly treated on the basis of those fake and false reports.

The plea also sought an immediate direction for the appointment of a Nodal Officer who can be accessible to the common citizen in case of any illegality or foul practices detected in pathological reports while testing for COVID-19 irrespective of reports or testing rates. The petitioner submitted that as per the clinical reports, the majority of the pathological labs are being operated without any registration/accreditation, which is leading to generation of inaccurate and false reports which ultimately results in wrong medication and even causing avoidable death of the patients.

He submitted that COVID-19 is spreading its poisonous tentacles to the whole population of the country including the NCT of Delhi and the government of NCT of Delhi has lied to the court in this matter on various occasion for its inability to protect the lives of the citizen of the state. The petitioner further submitted that the government of NCT of Delhi is willfully not complying with the direction of the Supreme court that has categorically held that the COVID-19 tests must be conducted in NBAL accredited labs, ICMR and W.H.O approved labs. The petition submitted that Covid-19 reports are being prepared by underqualified people. (ANI)

