5 members of a family killed in fire

Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in a fire at Hematabad in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, police said on Saturday.

Ram Bhowmik, a 40-year-old van driver by profession, his wife and three minor daughters aged between 4 and 12 were killed in the fire on Friday night, they said.

Hemtabad Police said a preliminary probe suggests that Ram Bhowmick set himself and his sleeping family members on fire due to financial difficulties.

Police said they are also investigating whether there was any other reason behind the death.

