Man hacks daughter, her lover to death: Police

In a shocking incident, a man hacked his teenaged daughter and her minor lover to death in a village near here, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in a village under the Ghatampur police circle of the district late Friday night, Circle Officer Pawan Gautam said.

The police have arrested the accused father, a truck driver by profession, he said, adding the axe with which the father hacked the two teenagers to death too has been recovered.

Gautam said the 16-year-old girl had an affair with a 15-year-old boy of the same village and she had invited him to her home on Friday evening when her parents had gone to the neighbouring Banda district to attend a relative’s marriage.

The two teenagers, however, were caught by the girl’s uncle who locked them inside the house and informed his brother about this incident over the phone, the CO said.

Hearing about the incident, the girl’s father returned home and hacked his daughter and her lover to death, the CO added.

