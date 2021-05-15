Elderly woman injured during snatching bid in UP; FIR registered

A case of attempt to murder was registered against unidentified men in connection with the attack on a 70-year-old woman here, police said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said the case was registered following a complaint by the victim’s son. He, however, said contrary to some media reports, the elderly woman was not gang-raped.

According to police, the incident took place on Friday in Nera village under Kotwali police station area. The woman was sleeping outside her house when the assailants attacked her and snatched her gold earrings.

The woman, who was in a serious condition, was admitted to the district hospital from where she was referred to Hallet Hospital in Kanpur, said Vikas Rai, SHO, Kotwali Police Station.

Commenting further on the incident, Additional Director General of Police (Kanpur zone), Bhanu Bhaskar said the woman has been admitted at a hospital in Kanpur in critical condition. “Our first priority is to save her,” he said.

Meanwhile, SP Kannauj said SHO Vikas Rai has been directed to investigate the incident. PTI CORR NAV SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)