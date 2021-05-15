Left Menu

Malaysia, Indonesia urge U.N. Security Council to stop Israeli 'violence'

Malaysia and Indonesia on Saturday called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene and stop Israel's strikes on Gaza, as the conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants raged on.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-05-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:47 IST
Malaysia, Indonesia urge U.N. Security Council to stop Israeli 'violence'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia and Indonesia on Saturday called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene and stop Israel's strikes on Gaza, as the conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants raged on. Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that in a phone conversation with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, both leaders agreed that Israel's "despicable actions" must be stopped immediately.

"We were of similar views that the international community, especially the United Nations Security Council, should act swiftly to cease all forms of violence committed by Israel, and save the lives of Palestinians," Muhyiddin said in a televised address. "To date, the U.N. Security Council has not issued any statement on the current situation in Palestine due to opposition from the United States of America," he said.

Malaysia has long been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, pushing for a two-state solution based on pre-1967 borders. The Security Council will publicly discuss the worsening violence on Sunday, diplomats said this week. The 15-member council has met privately this week about the worst hostilities in the region in years, but has so far been unable to agree on a public statement, diplomats said.

Israel pummelled Gaza with airstrikes and Palestinian militants launched rocket barrages at Israel on Saturday. At least 136 people, including 34 children and 21 women, have been killed in Gaza since fighting broke out on Monday, according to Palestinian medical officials.

Israel has reported eight dead, including a soldier on the Gaza border and six civilians, two of them children. In the occupied West Bank, Palestinians have reported 11 killed after protesters and Israeli forces clashed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lisa Sthalekar feels Veda should have received communication from BCCI

Former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar on Saturday alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI did not even check up on Veda Krishnamurthy even when she is going through turbulent times. Veda Krishnamurthy recently lost...

Iran minister cancels Vienna visit in flag spat

Irans foreign minister has called off a planned visit to his Austrian counterpart in Vienna.The decision came after Austrias chancellery and foreign ministry flew the Israeli flag as a signal of solidarity in Israels conflict with the milit...

Delhi reports 6,430 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths; witnesses drop in positivity rate

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi reported 6,430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The number of fatalities due to coronavirus infe...

Russell Crowe to lead thriller 'Poker Face'

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has teamed up with filmmaker Gary Fleder for thriller Poker Face.Written by Stephen M Coates, film will see Crowe essay the role of Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends to his Miami es...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021