Left Menu

Search for tiger continues as alleged owner returns to jail

Elliott said he only knew the first name of the owner, that he has been working with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to find India and that Cuevas only wants for the animal to be safe.

PTI | Richmond | Updated: 15-05-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 15:59 IST
Search for tiger continues as alleged owner returns to jail

While a Texas man who police allege is the owner of a tiger that frightened residents after it was seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighbourhood was ordered back behind bars on Friday, the animal's whereabouts remain a mystery. An all-day court hearing Friday didn't reveal any new information on the tiger's whereabouts as Houston police say about 300 tips they've so far received haven't panned out. Police allege Victor Hugo Cuevas is the owner of the tiger, a 9-month old male named India, and he is facing a charge of evading arrest after authorities allege he fled from Houston officers who responded to a call about a dangerous animal on Sunday night. After a court hearing in a separate case Cuevas, 26, is facing in neighboring Fort Bend County, his attorney, Michael W. Elliott, reiterated his client doesn't own the tiger. Elliott said he only knew the first name of the owner, that he has been working with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to find India and that Cuevas only wants for the animal to be safe. “We want to find India. Somebody knows where India is at. Hopefully the cat is still doing well,” Elliott said. At a separate news conference in Houston earlier Friday, police Cmdr Ron Borza said some of the tips officers have received on the tiger's possible location have been “a little bit crazy.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lisa Sthalekar feels Veda should have received communication from BCCI

Former Australia all-rounder Lisa Sthalekar on Saturday alleged that the Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI did not even check up on Veda Krishnamurthy even when she is going through turbulent times. Veda Krishnamurthy recently lost...

Iran minister cancels Vienna visit in flag spat

Irans foreign minister has called off a planned visit to his Austrian counterpart in Vienna.The decision came after Austrias chancellery and foreign ministry flew the Israeli flag as a signal of solidarity in Israels conflict with the milit...

Delhi reports 6,430 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths; witnesses drop in positivity rate

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi reported 6,430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The number of fatalities due to coronavirus infe...

Russell Crowe to lead thriller 'Poker Face'

Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe has teamed up with filmmaker Gary Fleder for thriller Poker Face.Written by Stephen M Coates, film will see Crowe essay the role of Jake, a tech billionaire who gathers his childhood friends to his Miami es...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021