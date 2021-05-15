Search for tiger continues as alleged owner returns to jail

While a Texas man who police allege is the owner of a tiger that frightened residents after it was seen briefly wandering around a Houston neighbourhood was ordered back behind bars on Friday, the animal's whereabouts remain a mystery. An all-day court hearing Friday didn't reveal any new information on the tiger's whereabouts as Houston police say about 300 tips they've so far received haven't panned out. Police allege Victor Hugo Cuevas is the owner of the tiger, a 9-month old male named India, and he is facing a charge of evading arrest after authorities allege he fled from Houston officers who responded to a call about a dangerous animal on Sunday night. After a court hearing in a separate case Cuevas, 26, is facing in neighboring Fort Bend County, his attorney, Michael W. Elliott, reiterated his client doesn't own the tiger. Elliott said he only knew the first name of the owner, that he has been working with the US Fish and Wildlife Service to find India and that Cuevas only wants for the animal to be safe. “We want to find India. Somebody knows where India is at. Hopefully the cat is still doing well,” Elliott said. At a separate news conference in Houston earlier Friday, police Cmdr Ron Borza said some of the tips officers have received on the tiger's possible location have been “a little bit crazy.”

