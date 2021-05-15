Delhi reports 6,430 new COVID-19 cases, 337 deaths; witnesses drop in positivity rate

Left Menu

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi reported 6,430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

With a strict lockdown in place, Delhi reported 6,430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. This is the second consecutive day in over a month that the number of new cases is below the 10,000 mark. The number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection continues to be a matter of worry in the national capital as it reported 337 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a health bulletin by Delhi government. The death toll in Delhi has now reached 21,244, while the cumulative fatality rate is at 1.53 per cent.

The positivity rate has come down to 11.32 per cent, which is the lowest since April 12. The total case count in the city stands at 13,87,411, including 66,295 active cases.

A total of 56,811 tests including 46,774 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat test and 10,037 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital in the last 24 hours. The cumulative number of tests conducted in Delhi stands at 1,82,26,667. According to the health bulletin, just 5,342 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours, as the government vaccination sites remained closed due to the Eid holiday on Friday. Out of these, 4,053 received their first dose and 1,289 took their second jab. The cumulative number of beneficiaries vaccinated in the national capital so far is 43,51,167.

The Ministry of Health in its briefing today said Delhi is among states and UTs that has reported a major drop in case positivity. Delhi has been under a lockdown since April 19 in view of surge in COVID-19 infections. The lockdown has been extended till May 17. (ANI)

