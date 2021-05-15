Farmer killed in elephant attack in Chhattisgarh

Farmer killed in elephant attack in ChhattisgarhPTI | Raipur | Updated: 15-05-2021 17:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 17:07 IST
A man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, a forest official said on Saturday.
Maniram Yadav, a native of Parsadih village in Sirpur area, was attacked by the jumbo on Friday night when he was spraying pesticides in his paddy field, he said.
Yadav's 15-year-old son Jailal, who was also at the spot, climbed a tree and saved himself from the attack, he added.
On being alerted, forest personnel rushed to the spot and chased away the elephant with the help of villagers.
The victim's body was later sent for post-mortem, he said.
The family members of the deceased have been provided an instant relief amount of Rs 25,000, while the remaining compensation of Rs 5.75 lakh will be given after the completion of necessary formalities, the official added.
Several incidents of human-elephant conflicts have been reported in the last few years in villages of Mahasamund, which shares borders with Raigarh district and neighbouring Odisha from where elephants generally enter there.
