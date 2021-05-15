Left Menu

Military: Building housing Gaza AP office to be targeted

The owner of a Gaza high-rise housing the AP and other media outlets says he has received a call from the Israeli military that the building would be targeted.Jawwad Mahdi said he was told to go into the building to make sure all residents have evacuated.

The owner of a Gaza high-rise housing the AP and other media outlets says he has received a call from the Israeli military that the building would be targeted.

Jawwad Mahdi said he was told to go into the building to make sure all residents have evacuated. He was told he had an hour to make sure everyone has left the building.

The Associated Press contacted Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus who said he was not immediately aware of plans to bomb the building, but would check.

AP staffers and residents of the building fled in a panic after being told of the warning.

