Man held for derogatory comment on Hindu deity

Police on Saturday arrested a man here for allegedly making a derogatory comment on a Hindu deity on social media.

The 45-year-old man, native of Thokottu near Ullal in Dakshina Kannada district, is running furniture and other businesses in the city, police sources said.

The arrest was made based on a complaint from members of a Hindu organisation, after the video and audio clips of the purported comment went viral,they said.

