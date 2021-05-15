Won’t allow elements to disturb peace in Valley over Palestine situation: J-K Police

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it is keeping a close watch on elements attempting to leverage the situation in Palestine to disturb peace and order in the valley and would not allow “cynical encashment” of the public anger to trigger violence and lawlessness.

It warned that “irresponsible” social media comments that result in actual violence and breaking of law, including COVID protocol, will attract legal action.

“J-K Police is keeping a very close watch on elements who are attempting to leverage the unfortunate situation in Palestine to disturb public peace and order in the Kashmir valley,” it said in a statement issued here.

The statement said the J-K Police is a professional force and sensitive to public anguish, but it has a legal responsibility to ensure law and order as well.

“It, however, wouldn't allow cynical encashment of the public anger to trigger violence, lawlessness and disorder on Kashmir streets. Expressing opinion is a freedom, but engineering and inciting violence on streets is unlawful,” it said.

The statement said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar urges cooperation of people.

