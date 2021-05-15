Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike - witness

A Gaza tower block housing the offices of the Associated Press and Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said. The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike, a Reuters reporter said, and the building had been evacuated.

The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)