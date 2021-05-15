Left Menu

Gaza tower housing AP, Al Jazeera collapses after missile strike - witness

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A 12-story Gaza tower block housing the offices of the U.S.-based Associated Press and Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera collapsed on Saturday after being struck by Israeli missiles, a Reuters witness said.

The owner of the building had been warned in advance of an impending Israeli missile strike, a Reuters reporter said, and the building had been evacuated. The Israeli military did not immediately provide comments on the incident.

The building also contained a number of apartments and other offices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

