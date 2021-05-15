Left Menu

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:11 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:11 IST
Two bodies retrieved from Ganga in Ballia, disposed of after last rites: Police

Two bodies found floating in the Ganga in the Ballia district were retrieved and disposed of after the last rites, police said on Saturday.

The bodies were found floating on May 13 in the river in Kotwa Narayanpur area under the Narhi police station, Station House Officer Yogendra Bahadur Singh said.

After the bodies were spotted, they were fished out and were disposed of after the proper last rites with the help of villagers, Singh said.

One of the bodies was that of a Sukhpura village resident in the area, Singh said.

The SHO said the Provincial Armed Constabulary personnel have been deployed to keep an eye over the river and prevent people from disposing of bodies in it.

Another police official said the police are also monitoring the river in Bihar and stopped people in Buxar from disposing of bodies in the Ganga there.

