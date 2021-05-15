110 AFMC cadets commissioned into AFMS as medical officers

A total of 110 cadets of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) in Pune were commissioned as officers into the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS) on Saturday, the Defence Ministry said.

''Ninety-four cadets were commissioned into the Indian Army, 10 in the Indian Air Force and six in the Indian Navy,'' the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that 21 of the 110 cadets commissioned into the AFMS are female.

''The medical cadets were commissioned by Commandant, AFMC, Lt Gen Nardeep Naithani in a brief ceremony at AFMC on May 15, 2021,'' it said.

The newly commissioned medical officers were administered the oath of allegiance to the Constitution of India, according to the statement.

''The Passing Out Parade had to be called off for the first time since 1982, keeping in mind the COVID-19 restrictions,'' the statement said.

