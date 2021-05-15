Assam CM visits site of grenade blast at Tingrai Market

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the site of the blast at the Tingrai Market in Digboi on Saturday and asked the police to speed up investigations. He said, "This morning I visited Tingrai Market in Digboi to inspect the site of the blast on May 14. Have instructed Assam Police to ensure expeditious investigations and arrest of perpetrators".

Home Minister Amit Shah condoled the death of two civilians in the grenade blast at Tingrai Market in the Tinsukia district of Assam on Friday. The newly elected CM said, "I apprised Home Minister about the matter and said that the Assam Police has been asked to take stern action against the perpetrators." (ANI)

