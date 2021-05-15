Zimbabwe High Court rules extension of chief justice tenure illegal

Zimbabwe High Court rules extension of chief justice tenure illegalReuters | Harare | Updated: 15-05-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 18:35 IST
Zimbabwe's High Court ruled on Saturday that a decision by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to extend the tenure of the country's chief justice by five more years was illegal as it violated the constitution.
The High Court ruled that Luke Malaba ceased being chief justice at midnight on Friday.
