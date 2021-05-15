AP HC junks arrested YSRC rebel MP's bail plea

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Saturday dismissed the bail petition of arrested YSR Congress MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju, even as the Crime Investigation Department questioned him for several hours in connection with the sedition case filed against him.

The CID, which arrested Raju on various charges, including sedition, also named two media houses and ''others'' as accused in the case.

They were charged under Sections 124A (sedition), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505 (statements conducing public mischief) read with 120B (conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code, according to the FIR.

The CID, which registered the case on its own, alleged, ''Sri Raju did not restrict himself to fair criticism of the government but has made every attempt to create hatred, contempt disaffection towards the government.Not only has he done this through his words, but also used visual gestures of face and hands to provoke his followers to take up violence.They are seditious in nature.'' The CID also alleged that the MP particularly targeted two communities and tried to stoke hatred against them by trying to portray that the government has been favouring the two.

All speeches (of the MP) looked like a well-orchestrated conspiracy to create disaffection and to bring contempt and hatred against the government by Raju and a few media groups and also cause disharmony in the public by creating a feeling of hatred on the grounds of caste and religion, the CID claimed.

The CID registered the case in the morning of May 14 at Mangalagiri, a day after its Deputy Inspector General of Police submitted a report to the Additional Director General, and its team arrested the rebel MP in the evening at his residence in Hyderabad and brought him to the regional office in Guntur late in the night.

CID sources said he was questioned for several hours, late on Friday night and later on Saturday morning, even as the MP filed a plea in the High Court seeking bail.

The Court, however, dismissed the bail plea saying it could not entertain it at this stage and asked the applicant to approach the lower court concerned.

The opposition TDP, BJP, Jana Sena and CPI attacked the government over the MPs arrest and alleged that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was pursuing politics of vendetta at a time when the state was going through a major health emergency in the form of Covid-19.

The YSRC, however, defended the government's action accusing its rebel MP of trying to foment communal hatred.

''He was indulging in anti-constitutional and seditious acts and was hence arrested.Neither the YSRC nor the government had anything to do with Raju's arrest,'' YSRC MLA and spokesman K Parthasarathy maintained.PTI DBV BN BALA BN BALA

