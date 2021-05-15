Two labourers die in cave-in while cleaning well in MP village

Two labourers died when walls of a well they were cleaning caved in at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, police said on Saturday.

Another person who was trapped under the debris was rescued after a 10-hour operation, an official from Beohari police station said.

The incident occurred at Pipredi village on Friday, when Ramesh Sen, a resident of village, hired Rajesh Gaud (25) and Motilal Kol (60) to clean his old well, he said.

As the duo was working, the walls of the well caved in and trapped them, the official said, adding that Sen who attempted to save them also got trapped.

Three backhoe machines were used to extricate the bodies of the deceased labourers, while Sen was rescued alive after 10 hours of efforts, he said.

The district administration has sanctioned Rs 4 lakh compensation the victims' kin, the official added.

