Army saves shepherd attacked by bear in J-K's Poonch

An Army party rushed to the spot with Quick Reaction Medical Team and provided the much-needed medical assistance to him, the spokesman said.He said the medical team carried the injured individual on a stretcher for two kilometers and got him admitted to primary health centre, Saujiyan.The timely medical assistance provided by Indian Army saved the life of Dera migrant.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-05-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 19:37 IST
The Army came to the rescue of a 19-year-old shepherd who was attacked by a wild bear in a remote high altitude area in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, a defence spokesman said on Saturday.

Mohammad Sharif, part of a nomadic Bakerwal group on a seasonal migration from Kalakote in Rajouri to north Kashmir's Kupwara district in search of greener pastures for their livestock, was attacked by a black bear at Shatarban on Friday, the spokesman said.

He said the local army unit saved the youth's life by providing him with prompt medical assistance.

''He had suffered severe injuries in the face and head in the attack. An Army party rushed to the spot with Quick Reaction Medical Team and provided the much-needed medical assistance to him,'' the spokesman said.

He said the medical team carried the injured individual on a stretcher for two kilometers and got him admitted to primary health centre, Saujiyan.

''The timely medical assistance provided by Indian Army saved the life of Dera migrant. The efforts of soldiers were appreciated by the community,'' the spokesman said.

