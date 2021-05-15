Left Menu

Maha: 110 cadets graduate from AFMC, commissioned as officers

PTI | Pune | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:02 IST
A total of 110 cadets of the 55th batch of the Armed Forces Medical College (AFMC) were on Saturday commissioned as officers in the Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS).

The passing out parade had to be called off, for the first time since 1982, due to the COVID-19 situation, and the medical cadets were commissioned in a brief ceremony by AFMC Commandant Lieutenant General Nardeep Naithani, an official said.

A total of 94 cadets were commissioned into the Army, 10 into the Air Force and six into the Navy, and they would be serving in 31 AFMS hospitals nationwide, he added.

In his address, the commandant reminded the graduating batch that they were joining the medical profession at a time when the country was passing through a difficult phase, and asked them to put their knowledge and skills acquired at AFMC to provide the best possible care to patients.

