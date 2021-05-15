Associated Press CEO 'shocked and horrified' by Israeli airstrike on Gaza building

The chief executive of the Associated Press said on Saturday the U.S.-based media organization was "shocked and horrified" after the Israeli military destroyed a 12-storey building housing its offices and those of Qatar-based broadcaster Al Jazeera.

The Israeli military said the building was also used by the Islamist militant group Hamas.

"They have long known the location of our bureau and knew journalists were there," Associated Press President and CEO Gary Pruitt said in a statement, adding that the company was given warning of the strike and its journalists evacuated in time.

