Zimbabwe court rules chief justice's tenure extension is invalid

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's extension of Chief Justice Luke Malaba's tenure by another five years was invalid as it breached the constitution, Zimbabwe's High Court ruled on Saturday. The ruling is a set back to Mnangagwa whose ruling party also changed the constitution to allow him to appoint senior judges without going through a public vetting process.

Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the retirement age of Constitutional and Supreme Court judges to 75 from 70, which allowed Mnangagwa to extend Malaba's term of office by another five years. Three High Court judges ruled that Malaba, who turned 70 on Saturday, had ceased being chief justice due to his age.

"In view of the decision that we have reached, Hon. Malaba ceased being a judge and chief justice" on May 15, the judges said in a ruling. The court said the constitutional amendment should have gone to a referendum before becoming a valid law.

It also said that under Zimbabwe's constitution, incumbent judges could not benefit from a term extension. "It's a judgement that protects the constitution. Constitutional change extending term of office of a public officer cannot benefit the incumbent," said Tendai Biti, an opposition leader and lawyer who argued the case in court.

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which employs the country's judges and was opposed to the court challenge, did not immediately comment. Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi did not respond to a request for comment. Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba said in a Twitter post: "Enjoy while it lasts! We are fighters, trust us!" suggesting that the government was likely to appeal the ruling.

The JSC and Ziyambi could appeal the judgment at the Supreme Court. Some legal experts say that could lead to a conflict as the Supreme Court judges were also cited in the court challenge.

