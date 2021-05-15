Left Menu

French police clash with pro-Palestinian protesters in Paris

Police in Paris on Saturday fired tear gas and aimed water cannons at protesters defying a ban on marching against Israeli attacks on Gaza, trying to disperse demonstrators gathering in groups of several hundred. Some protesters turned out anyway, waving Palestinian flags and attempting to join up with disparate groups of demonstrators.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:10 IST
French police clash with pro-Palestinian protesters in Paris
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Police in Paris on Saturday fired tear gas and aimed water cannons at protesters defying a ban on marching against Israeli attacks on Gaza, trying to disperse demonstrators gathering in groups of several hundred. Hundreds of people also took part in authorised protests in other French cities, including Lyon and Marseille, which took place peacefully. These echoed marches elsewhere around the world, from Sydney to Madrid, amid days of conflict between Israel and militants in Gaza.

In Paris, the gathering was banned by police and at the request of Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, with authorities citing fears the protest could turn violent. Some protesters turned out anyway, waving Palestinian flags and attempting to join up with disparate groups of demonstrators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Azad expresses concern over high COVID deaths in J&K

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad discussed the coronavirus situation with Jammu and Kashmir unit president G A Mir on Saturday, expressing concern over the high number of fatalities.Days after being nominated as the head of partys COVID Tas...

Yogi govt UP's liability in handling Covid-19: Akhilesh

Censuring the Yogi Adityanath government for its alleged failure in handling the grim Covid-situation in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the government has become a liability for the people.The BJP gover...

Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India's Ganges -gov't document

Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government letter seen by Reuters says, in the first official acknowledgement of the alarming practice, which it said may stem from poverty and fear of the dis...

Complacency of the people, govt after first COVID wave led to present crisis: RSS chief

The complacency of the public and the government after the first wave of COVID-19 led to the present crisis, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday. Taking part in the Positivity Unlimited series, the RSS chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021