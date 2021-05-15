Two prisoners’ bodies handed over to kin, third undergoing autopsy: Police

The bodies of two Chitrakoot district jail inmates shot dead by a third prisoner were on Saturday handed over to their family members after their post-mortems, police said.

The autopsy of the third prisoner, Sitapur resident Anshu Dixit, later shot dead on Friday inside the district jail at Ragauli in retaliatory firing by police, too was taken up on Saturday and his body is to be handed over to his family members after it, Chitrakoot’s Addition Superintendent of Police said.

The two jail inmates allegedly shot dead by Dixit were identified as Ghazipur resident Merazuddin alias Meraj Ali and Shamli native Mukeem Kala.

The ASP said following the Friday killings, the police lodged two FIRs against Dixit -- one on the complaint of suspended Ragauli Jail Superintendent S P Tripathi for gunning down two co-prisoners and a second one on the complaint of Karvi police station’s SHO Virendra Tripathi for attacking police.

The two cases against the slain gangster Dixit, however, will abate as per legal provisions, the police said. Giving the sequence of the shootout inside the jail, Chitrakoot Inspector General of Police K Satyanarain had said Dixit had shot dead Ali and Kala and was holding some other jail inmates captive at gunpoint when he was killed in firing by the police.

Following the killings, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a high-level probe into the incident while the government suspended Jail Superintendent Tripathi and Jailor Mahendra Pal on charges of security lapse and dereliction of duty.

In place of the suspended officials, Kasganj Jail Superintendent of A K Sagar and Ayodhya Jailor C P Tripathi were posed in the Chitrakoot jail, the officials said.

On how a firearm had reached Dixit inside the jail, suspended Jail Superintendent Tripathi had on Friday said the gangster had snatched a pistol from a jail staff who had intervened in a dispute between Dixit and two others. The Chitrakoot IG, however, had later said it would be revealed after the probe into the incident.

Following the shootout inside the jail, police had said Dixit was a contract killer and had been lodged in the jail since December 8, 2019.

He had in the past worked for gangster Munna Bajrangi, accused of killing former BJP legislator Krishnanand Rai in 2005 in collusion with BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari, they had said.

Bajrangi was shot dead by another gangster Sunil Rathi earlier on Jul 9, 2018 in a similar shootout inside Baghpat jail, the police said.

Detailing Shamli resident Kala’s alleged criminal antecedents, police said he was involved in 61 cases of murder, dacoity and extortion.

In 2016, Kala had been accused by the BJP of being behind triggering a mass exodus of Hindus from Kairana in Shamli district, the police said adding Kala had been brought to the Ragauli jail from Saharanpur on May 7. Ali, the third prisoner killed inside Ragauli jail was allegedly an active member of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's gang.

Ali was shifted to Chitrakoot on March 20 from Varanasi jail.

