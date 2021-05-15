France has reached 20 mln first COVID-19 vaccine shots - Macron

France has reached 20 mln first COVID-19 vaccine shots - MacronReuters | Paris | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:30 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron said in a Twitter statement on Saturday that 20 million people in France had now received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine, as the government tries to step up its vaccination campaign.
The French government had set itself a target to give a first injection to 20 million people by mid-May, after a slow start to its campaign several months ago. It has now opened up the vaccination programme to a broader number of people.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
