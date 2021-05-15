U.S. tells Israel to ensure safety of journalists after Gaza strike

U.S. tells Israel to ensure safety of journalists after Gaza strikeReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:32 IST
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Saturday that the United States had told Israel to ensure the "safety and security of journalists" after the Israeli military destroyed a Gaza tower block housing media offices.
"We have communicated directly to the israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," Psaki wrote on Twitter.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- israelis
- Jen Psaki
- United States
- Israeli
- Gaza
- Israel
- White House