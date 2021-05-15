U.S. tells Israel to ensure safety of journalists after Gaza strike

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Saturday that the United States had told Israel to ensure the "safety and security of journalists" after the Israeli military destroyed a Gaza tower block housing media offices.

"We have communicated directly to the israelis that ensuring the safety and security of journalists and independent media is a paramount responsibility," Psaki wrote on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)