Left Menu

Chhatrasal stadium brawl: Non-bailable warrants issued against Sushil Kumar, 6 others

A Delhi Court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants against two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and six others in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler here, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 20:45 IST
Chhatrasal stadium brawl: Non-bailable warrants issued against Sushil Kumar, 6 others

A Delhi Court on Saturday issued non-bailable warrants against two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar and six others in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of a wrestler here, police said. This comes days after a lookout notice was issued against Kumar in the same case. A senior police officer said, ''We moved an application before the court to issue non-bailable warrant (NBW) against wrestler Sushil Kumar and six others in the case and as per request, the application was approved and accordingly NBWs have been issued against them.'' A lookout notice was issued late on Sunday evening.

The police have already recorded the statements of the victims allegedly involved in the brawl.

The clash had taken place over vacating a flat in the Model Town area, police said.

Kumar, who has been named in the FIR, is on the run, and efforts are on to trace him, a senior officer had said earlier, adding that raids were being conducted in the Delhi-NCR region and neighbouring states to nab him.

The victims alleged that Kumar was present at the spot when the clash took place, he had said.

The wrestler who died was 23 years old. He and two of his friends were brutally assaulted allegedly by other wrestlers inside the Chhatrasal Stadium in the northern part of the city last Tuesday night.

According to the police, the brawl involved Kumar, Ajay, Prince Dalal, Sonu, Sagar, Amit and others. A case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Arms Act at the Model Town Police Station.

Dalal (24), a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana, was held in the case, police had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Azad expresses concern over high COVID deaths in J&K

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad discussed the coronavirus situation with Jammu and Kashmir unit president G A Mir on Saturday, expressing concern over the high number of fatalities.Days after being nominated as the head of partys COVID Tas...

Yogi govt UP's liability in handling Covid-19: Akhilesh

Censuring the Yogi Adityanath government for its alleged failure in handling the grim Covid-situation in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the government has become a liability for the people.The BJP gover...

Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India's Ganges -gov't document

Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government letter seen by Reuters says, in the first official acknowledgement of the alarming practice, which it said may stem from poverty and fear of the dis...

Complacency of the people, govt after first COVID wave led to present crisis: RSS chief

The complacency of the public and the government after the first wave of COVID-19 led to the present crisis, said Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday. Taking part in the Positivity Unlimited series, the RSS chief...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021