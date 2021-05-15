Coast Guard rescues three fishermen stranded in marooned boat

In a swift operation, the Indian Coast Guard rescued three fishermen stranded in a marooned Indian fishing boat on the night of May 14 in the Cyclone Tauktae ravaged sea off Kannur.

Arun (36), S Francis (58) and Surender (64) were stranded in the fishing vessel Badhriya from Thalessary harbour in the rough sea at around 10.20 pm on Friday.

They were rescued by Coast Guard Ship Vikram.

All rescued personnel were provided Medical emergency treatment onboard Coast Guard Ship, a Defence release said here on Saturday.

Badhriya had left Thalessary Harbour on May 9.

Coast Guard headquarters No 4 Kerala & Mahe is coordinating the Search and Rescue operations in the state.

District Commander DIG Sanatan Jena, TM said that despite very rough sea conditions, Coast Guard Ships were out at sea rescuing fishermen trapped in rough sea and wind conditions.

Cyclone Tauktae, which was wreaking havoc off Kerala Coast, is now slowly and steadily moving up in the northern direction.

Coast Guard Ships were continuously patrolling the high seas shepherding the boats to safe waters and towards land.

''Coast Guard is continuously warning all fishermen about the deteriorating weather condition and impending cyclonic weather in the area through Radar Stations and also CG Aircraft patrolling the areas, the release said.

