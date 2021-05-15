One person arrested for the murder of two siblings in Tripura

The police on Saturday said they have arrested one person in connection with the murder of two siblings in South Tripura district.

The bodies of the brother and sister were found floating in a water body in the Bagachatal forest area on Thursday.

A 27-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the crime on Friday confessed during interrogation that he had murdered them after an abortive bid to rape the 12-year-old girl.

Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Ujjwal Saha of Puratan Rajbari police station said, the accused had attempted to rape the girl in a jungle and when her 13-year-old brother tried to save her, he was strangled to death.

The deceased brother and sister had left their house on Wednesday morning to graze cows but did not return home.

''The perpetrator confessed that he also killed the girl, in the same manner, to rule out an eyewitness account.

Then he carried the bodies on his shoulder to a water body in the jungle, one and a half kilometre away from the place of murder,'' Saha told reporters.

The accused was on Friday produced before a local court and was sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

