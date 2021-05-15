Left Menu

One person arrested for the murder of two siblings in Tripura

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:03 IST
One person arrested for the murder of two siblings in Tripura

The police on Saturday said they have arrested one person in connection with the murder of two siblings in South Tripura district.

The bodies of the brother and sister were found floating in a water body in the Bagachatal forest area on Thursday.

A 27-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the crime on Friday confessed during interrogation that he had murdered them after an abortive bid to rape the 12-year-old girl.

Investigating Officer (IO) of the case, Ujjwal Saha of Puratan Rajbari police station said, the accused had attempted to rape the girl in a jungle and when her 13-year-old brother tried to save her, he was strangled to death.

The deceased brother and sister had left their house on Wednesday morning to graze cows but did not return home.

''The perpetrator confessed that he also killed the girl, in the same manner, to rule out an eyewitness account.

Then he carried the bodies on his shoulder to a water body in the jungle, one and a half kilometre away from the place of murder,'' Saha told reporters.

The accused was on Friday produced before a local court and was sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Zlatan Ibrahimovic ruled out of Euro 2020

Striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been ruled out of the upcoming European Championships, the Sweden national team confirmed on Saturday. Zlatan had pulled up with a knee injury during AC Milans 3-0 win against Juventus in Serie A, and as a res...

Azad expresses concern over high COVID deaths in J&K

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad discussed the coronavirus situation with Jammu and Kashmir unit president G A Mir on Saturday, expressing concern over the high number of fatalities.Days after being nominated as the head of partys COVID Tas...

Yogi govt UP's liability in handling Covid-19: Akhilesh

Censuring the Yogi Adityanath government for its alleged failure in handling the grim Covid-situation in Uttar Pradesh, former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the government has become a liability for the people.The BJP gover...

Bodies of COVID-19 victims among those dumped in India's Ganges -gov't document

Bodies of COVID-19 victims have been found dumped in some Indian rivers, a state government letter seen by Reuters says, in the first official acknowledgement of the alarming practice, which it said may stem from poverty and fear of the dis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021