Left Menu

No home isolation in rural areas and slums in urban areas of Karnataka: Govt

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-05-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 21:23 IST
No home isolation in rural areas and slums in urban areas of Karnataka: Govt

The Karnataka government on Saturday decided not to allow home isolation of COVID patients in rural areas and slums in urban regions, and to make necessary arrangements to ensure they get admitted mandatorily in Covid Care Centres (CCCs).

At the meeting of the state's COVID task force held here today, several decisions were made with regard to ICU beds, oxygenated beds, vaccination, drugs and consumables procurement, black fungal mitigation, and strengthening of health infrastructure in both rural and urban areas.

''In rural areas also COVID infected are currently going for home isolation. It has been decided to stop this immediately and all those infected should be admitted to isolation centres or CCCs for treatment,'' Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, the DCM who also heads the task force said, CCCs will be established at PHC level.

The DCM said at the meeting it was decided to start administering the first dose of Covishield for those above 45.

''As the gap between first and the second dose of the Covishield vaccination has been increased from 4-6 week duration to 12-16 weeks, it has been decided to give a second dose to those whose are due and to start administering first dose to those above 45.It was earlier decided to stop first dose until those due for second are completed,'' he said.

However in the case of Covaxin, it has been decided to administer the second dose to those above 45 years who are due on priority and then start administering the first dose, he said, adding that ''for those between 18-45 years, it has been decided to give vaccine after the app that is being developed is interfaced with COVIN app.'' The subject of global tender for vaccines also came up at the taskforce meeting and it has been approved, Narayan said. ''We will be sourcing it from various companies.'' ''Earlier it was mentioned about sourcing 2 crore vaccines from one company, now it has been decided to split it into four with 50 lakh vaccines each,'' he said.

Global tender for vaccines needs funding of Rs 843 crore and the task force approved this, a release from his office said.

It has also been decided to vaccinate more front line workers and those providing essential services on priority, like those working with banking, postal and internet services, and those who come in contact with the public, the DCM said.

It has been decided to consider those working at crematorum as frontline workers and also to provide them with insurance under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana, he added.

It was decided at the meeting that in every district hospital 100 ICU beds shall be made available on a permanent basis, and for this, required infrastructure and manpower need to be provided and all these should have oxygen generating units.

According to the release, the Centre will be asked to provide 20,000 vials of Amphotericin B to tackle black fungal infections as there is shortage of the drug and it is estimated that about 400 cases are expected per week in the days to come.

Oxygen bottling plants will be set up in 9 districts that do not have this facility.Oxygen generators of 200-300 ltr/minute will be set up in community health centres.

All the beds will be oxygenated in all taluk hospitals and to facilitate this, oxygen generators of capacity 500-600 ltr/minute will be set up, it said.

Global tender will be issued to procure 5 lakh Remdesivir injections and Rs 75 Crore kept reserved for this purpose.

Also it has been decided to procure 1 lakh pulse oximeters, and to set up 100 bedded secondary hospitals in each assembly constituency of Bengaluru and 1 tertiary care hospital for every 4 constituencies.

On relieving the city civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, from the responsibility of health management of the city, the release, quoting the DCM, said, the task force decided to review bifurcating the health management system in Bengaluru and proposed to move it to Health and Family department.

However, to make this a reality certain technical issues need to be studied and a committee will be constituted to look into this and will be asked to submit the report at the next meeting of the task force, it said.PTI KSU BN BALA BN BALA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden, Netanyahu discuss Gaza after media strike

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have spoken about the situation with Gaza.According to a statement from Netanyahus office, the Israeli leader updated Biden on the developments and actions that Israel has ta...

Adhere to approved categories of frontline workers for vaccination: Centre to states

The Centre has asked states and union territories to refrain from approving additional categories as frontline workers for vaccination, and recommended doing so using only vaccines procured directly by them.The missive from Union Health Sec...

J-K Industries and Commerce Dept facilitates supply of 38,000 oxygen cylinders to hospitals in Jammu

The Industries and Commerce Departments coronavirus war room has facilitated the supply of 38,299 oxygen cylinders to various health institutions in Jammu region in 14 days, an official spokesman said. Government Medical College GMC Hospita...

PM Modi holds high-level meeting to review preparedness on cyclone 'Tauktae'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a high-level meeting here on Saturday to review the preparedness of states and central agencies concerned to deal with the situation arising out of cyclone Tauktae. India Meteorological Department IMD infor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021