Police fire water cannon at pro-Palestinian demonstrators in Athens

Greek police fired tear gas and water cannon on Saturday to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrators protesting in Athens against Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Hundreds of people shouting "Freedom to Palestine" and waving Palestinian flags marched to the Israeli embassy, which was cordoned off by police buses.

The demonstration in the Greek capital follows similar protests in cities around the world following days of intense conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

