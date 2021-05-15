Left Menu

Israeli military says it bombed home of a top Hamas leader

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Gazas ruling militant Hamas group. The military alleged that the home served as part of what it said was the militant groups terrorist infrastructure. Al-Hayeh is a senior figure in the Hamas political leadership in Gaza.

PTI | Gazacity | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:07 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:07 IST
Israeli military says it bombed home of a top Hamas leader

The Israeli military said on Saturday that it bombed the home of Khalil al-Hayeh, a top leader of Gaza's ruling militant Hamas group. The military alleged that the home served as part of what it said was the militant group's “terrorist infrastructure.” Al-Hayeh is a senior figure in the Hamas political leadership in Gaza. His fate after the strike was not immediately known.

Earlier on Saturday, an Israeli airstrike targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City that housed offices of The Associated Press and other media outlets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

