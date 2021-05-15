Left Menu

CID court remands rebel YSRC MP to 14 days in judicial custody

PTI | Vja | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:24 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:17 IST
CID court remands rebel YSRC MP to 14 days in judicial custody

A designated CID court on Saturday night remanded arrested YSR Congress MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to 14 days in judicial custody but directed that he be admitted to a hospital for treatment of injuries allegedly caused due to police torture.

The CID court magistrate directed that the MP be kept in hospital till he was completely cured.

On the other hand, hearing a Habeas Corpus petition, the Andhra Pradesh High Court constituted a medical board to examine Raju's injuries and submit a report by Sunday.

Raju submitted a four-page letter to the CID court magistrate in Guntur alleging that the sleuths beat him, causing severe injuries, particularly to his legs.

He submitted photographs showing his swollen and bruised feet as evidence of police torture.

''They used third-degree methods while interrogating me,'' the rebel MP alleged.

The same evidence was also presented to the High Court, hearing the Habeas Corpus petition.

The High Court took a serious view of this and said stern action on the police would be taken if it was found that the injuries on Raju were caused by their torture.

The High Court constituted a special bench, headed by Justice C Praveen Kumar, to hear Rajus case.

Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy, on behalf of the state government, debunked the Narsapuram MPs claims and said the latter started a ''new drama'' after the High Court dismissed his bail petition earlier in the day.

''His family members brought lunch for Raju in the afternoon and till then he was fine.But he began the new drama after the bail petition was dismissed,'' the Additional Advocate General alleged.

Taking to Twitter, Telugu Desam party president N Chandrababu Naidu lambasted the Jagan Mohan Reddy government over the MP's issue.

''..@raghuraju_mp was arrested in a foisted case, tortured right in the AP CID office in a barbaric manner....

Broad daylight violation of fundamental rights and mockery of democracy,'' Chandrababu said in a tweet.

''Trust in our great constitution is put under question. I am sure constitution and judiciary will ensure justice. Pray for safeguarding democracy and upholding our constitutional values. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,'' he said.

In a statement, the Leader of Opposition found fault with the CID for going to the MPs residence and arresting him.

''This is a major crime as it is against the Covid-19 restrictions. Now, applying third-degree measures is another wrong. All these reflect that AP is under a faction regime and not a constitutional system,'' Chandrababu lamented.

He demanded that appropriate legal action be taken against the ''guilty police officials''.

