Two policemen shot dead in Punjab's Jagraon

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:23 IST
Two policemen were shot dead in Punjab's Jagraon town, about 45 kilometres from here, an official said.

They were shot dead by some unidentified car-borne persons when they were chasing a truck, said police.

Deputy Superintendent of Police G S Bains said Assistant Sub-Inspector Bhagwan Singh died on the spot while critically injured ASI Dalwinder Singh succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital.

Both were posted in the state's Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) in Jagraon.

Police said the assailants managed to escape after the incident, which took place near the new grain market.

Meanwhile, police have sounded alert in Ludhiana and other adjoining districts.

Police officials are working on various theories, including an act of drug smugglers, gangsters and any culprit interrogated by these officials, a senior police official said.

Footage of CCTV cameras installed near the crime spot is being examined.

