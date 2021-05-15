Left Menu

COVID probably India's greatest challenge since independence: Rajan

COVID-19 pandemic is probably Indias greatest challenge since independence, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Saturday and added that in many places the government was not present to help the people for various reasons.Addressing a virtual event organised by University of Chicago Center in Delhi, Rajan said India needs a quick bankruptcy process for the MSME sector.This is a tragic time in India given the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:32 IST
COVID probably India's greatest challenge since independence: Rajan

COVID-19 pandemic is probably India's greatest challenge since independence, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Saturday and added that in many places the government was not present to help the people for various reasons.

Addressing a virtual event organised by University of Chicago Center in Delhi, Rajan said India needs a quick bankruptcy process for the MSME sector.

''This is a tragic time in India given the pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic is probably India's greatest challenge since independence,'' he said.

India has been reporting more than 3 lakh new COVID cases daily in recent weeks and the death toll due to the infection is also rising. ''One of the effects of the pandemic is, we don't see the government present for various reasons,'' Rajan said.

Noting that the Maharashtra government was able to provide oxygen beds to COVID-19 patients, he said, ''In many places that level of the government was also not working.'' According to Rajan, post pandemic if we don't seriously question society, it would be almost as big a tragedy as the pandemic.

''The Pandemic has shown that we are all connected. No man is island, no woman is island,'' he said.

Rajan, currently a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, noted that sometimes, you have to reform not by stealth but in full openness.

Recalling his famous IIT Delhi speech, the eminent economist said he was being seen as token opposition by the press.

''My IIT Delhi speech was not a criticism of the government...Things get over interpreted sometimes,'' he said.

Speaking at the convocation of IIT Delhi, his alma mater, on October 31, 2015, Rajan had said tolerance and mutual respect were necessary to improve the environment for ideas and physical harm or verbal contempt for any particular group should not be allowed.

''We need freedom of speech, freedom to criticise, it will prepare India for the 21st century,'' he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

57th Baeksang Arts Awards 2021: Winner’s Full list

Entertainment News Roundup: French techno musician rocks Swiss mountain tops; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. will not immediately lift mask rules in air, public transit; Chinese firm's COVID-19 drug claims draw skepticism and more

Google to invest USD40 million in Black-led startups, VC firms by 2021-end

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ex-IAS officer booked for spreading misinformation: Police

A former IAS officer has been booked for spreading misinformation by tweeting a seven-year-old photograph of dead bodies floating in the Ganga in Unnao and claiming them to be recent ones spotted in the river in Ballia, police said on Satur...

MCFL Q4 profit down 38pc at Rs 15 cr; revenue up at Rs 603 cr

Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd MCFL on Saturday reported a 38 per cent decline in its net profit at Rs 15.11 crore for the quarter ended March.Its net profit stood at Rs 24.45 crore in the year-ago period. Total income, however, ro...

Khushhal Kaushik, the founder of Lisianthus Tech, received the Glory of India Award 2020

Gurugram Haryana India, May 15 ANIPNN Whenever we talk about cybersecurity, the mind instantly visualizes representatives and ethical hackers from countries like the US, Russia, Sweden and more. India is often overlooked as a rising cyberse...

Former Italian PM Berlusconi slips out of hospital unseen

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi has left Milans San Raffaele hospital after a five-day stay, a spokesman for his Forza Italia Go Italy party said on Saturday. Berlusconi, 84, exited via a side entrance and was not seen by ph...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021