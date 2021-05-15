2 killed as bamboo-loaded tractor overturns in Baripada

2 killed as bamboo-loaded tractor overturns in BaripadaPTI | Baripada | Updated: 15-05-2021 22:53 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 22:53 IST
The driver and the helper of a tractor were killed as the vehicle overturned in Odisha's Baripada district on Saturday, police said.
The accident took place near Indokholi in the Tiring police station area, they said.
The driver of the bamboo-loaded tractor lost control and the vehicle overturned, they added.
The driver was identified as Konge Nayak and the helper was Solomon Nayak.
