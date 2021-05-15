Left Menu

COVID probably India's greatest challenge since independence: Rajan

COVID-19 pandemic is probably Indias greatest challenge since independence, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Saturday and added that in many places the government was not present to help the people for various reasons.Addressing a virtual event organised by University of Chicago Center in Delhi, Rajan said India needs a quick bankruptcy process for the MSME sector.This is a tragic time in India given the pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:27 IST
COVID probably India's greatest challenge since independence: Rajan

COVID-19 pandemic is probably India's greatest challenge since independence, former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Saturday and added that in many places the government was not present to help the people for various reasons.

Addressing a virtual event organised by University of Chicago Center in Delhi, Rajan said India needs a quick bankruptcy process for the MSME sector.

''This is a tragic time in India given the pandemic. COVID-19 pandemic is probably India's greatest challenge since independence,'' he said.

''When the pandemic hit first, the challenge was largely economic as a result of lockdowns, now the challenge is both economic and personal, and there will also be a social element to it as we go forward,'' he added.

India has been reporting more than 3 lakh new COVID cases daily in recent weeks and the death toll due to the infection is also rising. ''One of the effects of the pandemic is, we don't see the government presence for various reasons,'' Rajan said.

Noting that the Maharashtra government was able to provide oxygen beds to COVID-19 patients, he said, ''In many places that level of the government was also not working.'' According to Rajan, post pandemic if we don't seriously question society, it would be almost as big a tragedy as a pandemic itself. ''I do hope as this pandemic passes, we recognise that there are situations where government breaks down. The Pandemic has shown that we are all connected. No man is island, no woman is island,'' he said.

Rajan, currently a professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, noted that sometimes, you have to reform not by stealth but in full openness.

Recalling his famous IIT Delhi speech, the eminent economist said he was being seen as token opposition by the press.

''My IIT Delhi speech was not a criticism of the government...Things get over interpreted sometimes,'' he said.

Speaking at the convocation of IIT Delhi, his alma mater, on October 31, 2015, Rajan had said tolerance and mutual respect were necessary to improve the environment for ideas and physical harm or verbal contempt for any particular group should not be allowed. ''We need freedom of speech, freedom to criticise, it will prepare India for the 21st century,'' he had said. The outspoken former RBI Governor said the governments need to adjust, course correct and it can be done in a polite way. ''But enough people within the government and outside government have to speak up, otherwise we get a disaster,'' Rajan observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.The states...

Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with Abbas

U.S. President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news ag...

PM Modi should address the nation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the nation immediately in view of exponential surge in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the...

Racist attacks revive Asian American studies programme demand

As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye Asian American. The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didnt know Asian American-focused classes were even an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021