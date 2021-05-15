Left Menu

Venezuela says eight soldiers captured in combat with Colombian groups

Fundaredes said they had been taken by the 10th front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, citing a supposed communique by the group.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:28 IST
Venezuela says eight soldiers captured in combat with Colombian groups
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Eight Venezuelan soldiers have been captured during combat with "irregular Colombian armed groups" in the border state of Apure, Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino said on Saturday.

Padrino did not specify when or where the soldiers were captured, but said the armed forces had received proof they were alive on May 9. A Venezuelan non-governmental organization, Fundaredes, reported on the detentions earlier this week, but Venezuelan officials had not previously commented. "We have established the necessary contacts for their prompt liberation, and the Republic's Foreign Ministry is coordinating with the International Committee of the Red Cross to act as a link for the release of our brothers in arms," Padrino said, reading a statement on state television.

At least a dozen Venezuelan soldiers have died since battles in Apure against Colombian armed groups, which the government does not identify, began in late March. Fundaredes said they had been taken by the 10th front of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels, citing a supposed communique by the group. Critics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government say he has granted safe harbor to FARC factions that have disavowed a 2016 peace deal with neighboring Colombia's government, and that the Venezuelan military is now being drawn into conflicts between rival illegal groups.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.The states...

Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with Abbas

U.S. President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news ag...

PM Modi should address the nation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the nation immediately in view of exponential surge in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the...

Racist attacks revive Asian American studies programme demand

As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye Asian American. The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didnt know Asian American-focused classes were even an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021