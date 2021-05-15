Left Menu

BBMP to be relieved of health management in Bengaluru amid COVID-19

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be relieved of health management in the capital city, informed the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday.

BBMP to be relieved of health management in Bengaluru amid COVID-19
The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be relieved of health management in the capital city, informed the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka on Saturday.

The decision was taken in a Task Force meeting chaired by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana. Addressing the mediapersons, Narayana said, "The task force took an important decision to review about, bifurcating the health management system in Bengaluru which is currently under BBMP, and proposes to move it to Health and Family department."

The decision comes against the backdrop of a surge in COVID deaths in Bengaluru over the last few weeks. Further, there have been reports of fraud and malpractice in the allotment of beds on the BBMP portal in Bengaluru. The task force has decided that 100 bedded secondary hospital will be set up in each assembly constituency of Bengaluru and one tertiary care hospital for every four constituencies.

It has been decided not to allow Home isolation in rural areas and slums of urban areas and to make arrangements to ensure they get admitted mandatorily in Covid Care Centres (CCC's). "In rural areas, COVID Care Centres will be established at PHC level. RAT test needs to be done at the doorstep in viral hot spots. In rural areas, arrangements for isolation and treatment shall be made in places such as hostels. District Commissioners will be entrusted this responsibility," added Narayana.

In the task force meeting, it was decided that every district hospital must have 100 ICU beds on a permanent basis. For this, required infrastructure and manpower need to be provided and all these should have oxygen generating units. According to the Deputy CM, on COVID vaccination, the state government has decided to administer Covaxin only for the second dose beneficiaries for time being. Those who have taken the first dose six weeks earlier will be jabbed on priority.

The second dose of Covishied will be administered to those who have completed 12 weeks after taking the 1st dose. Before this time gap, no one will be given a second dose. The first dose of this vaccine will be administered for the age group of above 45 years. Notably, a priority list will be prepared for vaccine administration. This may include those who are working in the postal department, agricultural department, bank employees, internet service providers, etc.

Vaccination will be in places out of hospitals. Administering the vaccine will be carried out in places outside the hospitals, in places such as school grounds, etc. (ANI)

