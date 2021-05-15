Left Menu

Zimbabwe court rules chief justice's tenure extension is invalid

The opposition has accused Mnangagwa of seeking to influence the judiciary, charges the president denies. Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the retirement age of Constitutional and Supreme Court judges to 75 from 70, which allowed Mnangagwa to extend Malaba's term of office by another five years.

Reuters | Updated: 15-05-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2021 23:50 IST
Zimbabwe court rules chief justice's tenure extension is invalid

Zimbabwe's High Court dealt a blow to President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Saturday, ruling his decision to extend Chief Justice Luke Malaba's tenure by five years was invalid because it breached the constitution. The Judicial Service Commission (JSC), which employs all judges, said the decision means that Deputy Chief Justice Elizabeth Gwaunza becomes acting chief justice pending the outcome of an appeal.

The outcome is a setback to Mnangagwa whose ruling party also changed the constitution to allow him to appoint senior judges without going through a public vetting process. The opposition has accused Mnangagwa of seeking to influence the judiciary, charges the president denies.

Lawyers had challenged a constitutional amendment that raised the retirement age of Constitutional and Supreme Court judges to 75 from 70, which allowed Mnangagwa to extend Malaba's term of office by another five years. The three High Court judges ruled that Malaba, who turned 70 on Saturday, had ceased being chief justice due to his age.

"In view of the decision that we have reached, Hon. Malaba ceased being a judge and chief justice" on May 15, the judges said in a ruling. The court said the constitutional amendment should have gone to a referendum before becoming a valid law.

It also said that under Zimbabwe's constitution, incumbent judges could not benefit from a term extension. "It's a judgement that protects the constitution," said Tendai Biti, an opposition leader and lawyer who argued the case in court.

The JSC said it, as well as Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi, would appeal the court's decision. Mnangagwa's spokesman George Charamba said in a Twitter post: "Enjoy while it lasts! We are fighters, trust us!"

Some legal experts say an appeal could lead to a conflict as the Supreme Court judges were also cited in the court challenge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Record 21 new COVID deaths in Meghalaya

Meghalaya on Saturday recorded 21 COVID deaths, the highest in a single day, a senior health official said.Seventeen of those who died are from the East Khasi Hills district, while two each are from Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills.The states...

Biden urges Gaza-Israel calm in first call with Abbas

U.S. President Joe Biden urged calm between Israel and Gaza on Saturday and affirmed his support for a two-state solution in his first phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas since taking office, the official Palestinian news ag...

PM Modi should address the nation in view of surge in COVID-19 cases: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should address the nation immediately in view of exponential surge in coronavirus cases and apprise citizens of the road map to deal with the...

Racist attacks revive Asian American studies programme demand

As Dartmouth College sophomore Nicholas Sugiarto flipped through the course catalog last semester, two words caught his eye Asian American. The 19-year-old Chinese Indonesian American didnt know Asian American-focused classes were even an o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021