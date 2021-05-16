Left Menu

Children bearing brunt of escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians: UNICEF

More than 40 children have been killed in the current crisis in the Middle East, a senior official with the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF, said on Saturday.

UN News | Updated: 16-05-2021 01:23 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 01:23 IST
Children bearing brunt of escalating violence between Israelis and Palestinians: UNICEF

The latest deaths occurred overnight when eight Palestinian children were reported killed north of Gaza, according to a statement from Ted Chaiban, UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa.

International media reported that the children were among 10 members of a Palestinian family who died in an Israeli air strike on their home in the Al Shati refugee camp.

Step back, end the violence

“The scale of violence is massive. Children are bearing the brunt of this escalation,” Mr Chaiban said.

“All sides need to step back and end the violence. All sides have an obligation to protect civilians – especially children – and facilitate humanitarian access. The underlying triggers for this violence will not be resolved through further violence.”

Mr Chaiban reported that since 10 May, at least 40 children in Gaza have been killed, ranging in age from six months to 17 years, with over half younger than 10. Two children in Israel, including a six-year-old, were killed since the escalation began.

Scores displaced, schools destroyed

He added that more than 1,000 people in Gaza were reported injured, some severely, including “a high number” of children.

“In the past week, in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, one 16-year old child was killed and at least 54 Palestinian children were reported injured, another 26 children have been arrested. Most have since been released,” he said.

Meanwhile, 35 schools in Gaza have been damaged and at least 29 schools are serving as temporary shelters for families who have fled their home due to heavy violence.

UNICEF said as many as 10,000 people are displaced, most of them children. Three schools in Israel have been damaged, according to reports received by the UN agency.

Mourning young lives

The UN Security Council will meet on Sunday to discuss the ongoing crisis. Secretary-General António Guterres will address ambassadors, who will also be briefed by Tor Wennesland, UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process.

In a post on Twitter on Saturday, Mr Wennesland said he was appalled by "the horrific incident" in Al-Shati camp, and mourned the young lives lost. He called for an end to the hostilities, saying "children must not be the target of violence or put in harm’s way."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

NTPC augments COVID care facilities across India, adds over 500 oxygen beds

Entertainment News Roundup: Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space; 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests and more

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Friends' reunion to air May 27, with slew of celebrity guests; Russia picks cast for movie to be shot in space and more

Sports News Roundup: Sam Burns charges to lead at AT&T Byron Nelson; Royals snap 11-game skid with win over White Sox and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Murray to skip French Open and prepare for grasscourt season - reports

Andy Murray has decided to miss the French Open as he continues to recover from a groin injury and he will focus on the grasscourt swing instead, British media reported on Saturday. The former world number one has not played a singles match...

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul mosque attack

Islamic State claimed responsibility for Fridays attack on a mosque in Shakar Dara district in the Afghan capital Kabul, the groups Nasheer news agency said on Telegram on Saturday.At least 12 people were killed in the explosion at a mosque...

Biden concerned for reporters, civilians in Gaza

Washington, May 15 President Joe Biden has expressed strong support for Israels strikes in Gaza in retaliation for Hamas missile attacks on its territory, but raised concerns about civilian casualties and the protection of journalists on a ...

Tennis-Djokovic outlasts Sonego to set up Rome final with Nadal

Defending champion Novak Djokovic and Rafa Nadal will clash for the Italian Open title after the top two seeds advanced to the final of the Masters tournament on Saturday.Djokovic, who beat Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas 4-6 7-5 7-5 in a rain-del...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021