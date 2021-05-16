Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul mosque attack

Islamic State claims responsibility for Kabul mosque attackReuters | Cairo | Updated: 16-05-2021 01:31 IST | Created: 16-05-2021 01:31 IST
Islamic State claimed responsibility for Friday's attack on a mosque in Shakar Dara district in the Afghan capital Kabul, the group's Nasheer news agency said on Telegram on Saturday.
At least 12 people were killed in the explosion at a mosque during Friday prayers as worshippers gathered for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr, officials had said.
